Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre Launches Free Work Injury Compensation Calculator

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 June 2025 – The Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre (hkcivilclaim.com) has officially launched a brand-new online feature: the Work Injury Compensation Calculator. This free tool allows users to input basic information—such as monthly income, age, injury type, and sick leave duration—to instantly estimate potential compensation amounts for work injury claims, including permanent incapacity, temporary incapacity, medical expenses, and more.

Key Features:



User-Friendly Interface : Users simply enter their average monthly income, age, type of injury (e.g., permanent, partial, temporary incapacity), and the number of sick leave days. The calculator then provides an immediate compensation estimate.

: Users simply enter their average monthly income, age, type of injury (e.g., permanent, partial, temporary incapacity), and the number of sick leave days. The calculator then provides an immediate compensation estimate. Legally Aligned : The calculator is based on the latest standards under Hong Kong’s Employees’ Compensation Ordinance, factoring in monthly income caps and legally prescribed calculation methods.

: The calculator is based on the latest standards under Hong Kong’s Employees’ Compensation Ordinance, factoring in monthly income caps and legally prescribed calculation methods. Comprehensive Coverage: The tool considers various types of compensation, including loss of earning capacity, sick leave payments, medical expenses, and funeral costs (in the event of fatal injury).



A Platform for Information and Legal Referral



The Civil Claim Centre does not offer legal advice but serves as an information and referral platform. It provides:

Clear explanations of work injury compensation procedures;

Educational content on traffic accidents, frequently asked questions, and a knowledge base for work-related injuries;

Referrals to qualified Hong Kong lawyers when users need professional legal help.

Purpose and Vision

A spokesperson for the Civil Claim Centre stated:

“Our goal is to empower citizens with knowledge of their rights. Many people are discouraged by the complexity of compensation laws, so we created this free calculator to give them a quick estimate of what they may be entitled to—and help them connect with the right legal support if needed.”

How It Works

Visit hkcivilclaim.com Go to the “Work Injury Compensation Calculator” page Enter your information to receive an estimate Get connected to qualified legal professionals if further assistance is required

