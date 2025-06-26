Closing the gate on Mangapurua winter damage

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 26 June 2025

Department of Conservation Supervisor Joshua Kilmister says the gate closure affects only larger powered vehicles and the track will remain open for walking and hunting during the winter months.

“In wet winter weather, larger vehicles damage track surfaces and drainage channels, affect visitor safety, and make it harder for us to manage the track for visitors.

“We already close this track to cyclists each winter, and now access will also be closed to quad bikes and light utility vehicles from the Mangapurua Trig.”

The Mangapurua Cycle Trail is a popular destination for visitors seeking to connect with the biodiversity, history, and culture of Whanganui National Park.

“We want to ensure a safe, quality experience for trampers through winter and we’re asking people to leave their powered vehicles behind. This is a seasonal closure, and full access will be restored in September,” says Joshua.

A lockable gate will be installed south of Mangapurua Trig closing Mangapurua Track to large, powered vehicles from Monday 30 June 2025. The track will reopen in September.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI