Wanted to arrest: Solomon Kapua Apihai

Source: New Zealand Police

Auckland City Police is seeking information on the whereabouts of Solomon Kapua Apihai.

The 41-year-old has a warrant for his arrest for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Wesley resident is currently avoiding Police.

“We strongly encourage Apihai to hand himself in at his nearest Police station,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk says.

“Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police.”

If you see Apihai, contact 111 immediately.

Further information can also be reported to Police online now or by calling 105 using the reference number 250623/5869.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI