Linyi to explore business opportunities at RCEP expo

LINYI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 June 2025 – The 4th RCEP (Shandong) Import Expo will be held in Linyi, Shandong, from June 27 to 29. This year’s event focuses on high-quality imported goods and trade connections, with over 300 enterprises participating, emphasizing elements unique to Linyi.

As one of the important platforms themed on the achievements of Linyi’s opening-up to the outside world, the expo features 11 indoor exhibition areas and one multifunctional area, covering an exhibition area of 35,000 square meters with 1,200 international standard booths.

Additionally, multiple professional market exhibition areas will be set up at the Linyi International Market Center and Lanhua Imported Commodity City. During the expo, a series of activities will take place, including an opening ceremony, a roadshow for the 8th CIIE, guest country promotion events, the International Friendship Cities gathering, and “Invest in Linyi” industry matchmaking session – all aimed at enhancing the expo’s international presence and professional standards.

To date, seven sister cities from abroad have confirmed their participation in the expo, along with 20 foreign trade associations and 333 exhibiting enterprises. Among them are 183 enterprises from RCEP countries, 55 from countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, and 11 Fortune Global 500 companies.

Additionally, 21 exhibiting enterprises from the 8th CIIE are forming groups for the event. During the exhibition, a RCEP economic and trade cooperation negotiation zone will be established to facilitate the establishment of regional procurement centers in Linyi for participating companies like Metro and Tesla.

The event will also host an international investment cooperation exchange to attract foreign investment projects, promoting the transformation of exhibitors into investors. Simultaneously, local enterprises will connect international buyers to showcase their advantageous products such as hardware tools and textiles, promoting the internationalization of “Made in Linyi” products.

Since 2021, the RCEP expo has been held three times, with a total exhibition area of 95,600 sq m. It has attracted over 700 companies from more than 60 countries and regions, with a cumulative attendance of 130,000 people, generating significant economic and social benefits.

In recent years, Linyi has enjoyed mutually beneficial economic growth with RCEP member states. According to statistics from Linyi Customs, in 2024, the city’s trade with RCEP member countries amounted to 78.65 billion yuan ($10.95 billion), an increase of 9.7 percent year-on-year, accounting for 46.5 percent of the city’s total imports and exports.

