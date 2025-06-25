Hong Kong Genome Institute and Global Leaders Co-organise Landmark Healthcare Event “International Genomic Medicine Symposium”

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 June 2025 – Genomic medicine is one of the most promising fields in today’s healthcare landscape, enabling precise diagnoses, personalised treatment plans, and breakthroughs in drug development that bring new hope to patients around the world. The Hong Kong Genome Institute (HKGI) will join forces with world-renowned authorities to host the International Genomic Medicine Symposium (Symposium) on 17 November 2025 (Monday). This landmark event will highlight Hong Kong’s unique strengths in fostering exchange and cooperation with experts worldwide in medical research and innovation, and accelerate the application of genomic medicine to pave the way for a healthier future for all.

The Symposium marks HKGI’s first collaboration with Rare Diseases International (RDI) and The Lancet Commission on Rare Diseases (LCRD), which is jointly led by RDI and The Lancet, the world’s most influential medical journal. The event will welcome local and international genomics leaders from over 20 countries and regions, including clinicians, scientists, and researchers from Mainland China, Europe, North and South America, and Australia.

Distinguished speakers at the Symposium will focus on key global topics such as clinical genetics, rare diseases, genomic medicine, AI, data sharing, as well as ethical and legal matters involved, facilitating in-depth discussions on the latest groundbreaking research and clinical insights. Specifically, thematic sessions will be dedicated to experience sharing by experts from Mainland China and Hong Kong. By showcasing case studies from the Hong Kong Genome Project, these exchanges will help demonstrate practical applications of personalised medicine in managing common disorders such as cardiomyopathy and kidney disease. Developments in rare diseases in Mainland China and drug development opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will also be covered, opening doors of opportunity for regional collaboration and innovation.

Dr Lo Su-vui, Chief Executive Officer of HKGI said, “With the strong support from the Health Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, HKGI has been working closely with the Department of Health, Hospital Authority, medical schools of local universities and various stakeholders to accelerate the development of genomic medicine in Hong Kong. In just a few years, the Institute has achieved significant milestones in medical research, clinical applications, and international collaborations. We have successfully recruited over 47,000 participants for the Hong Kong Genome Project, continuously expanding our genome database featuring the Southern Chinese population. We have also accumulated clinical application cases and established synergistic collaborative research platforms. These achievements highlight Hong Kong’s strong capabilities and advantages in genomic medicine, laying a solid foundation for further collaboration with internationally recognised authorities.”

Dr Lo continued, “We are greatly honoured to partner with RDI and LCRD to organise this prestigious global event. Genomic medicine is the future of medicine with wide-ranging applications, spanning from common to rare diseases, from clinical diagnosis and personalised treatment to disease prevention and health management. This Symposium will undoubtedly serve as a critical platform for healthcare experts, academics, and researchers from around the world to exchange knowledge, fostering collaboration, and driving medical innovation, ultimately bringing immense benefits to patients in Hong Kong, Asia and beyond.”

The one-day Symposium is expected to attract nearly 300 industry professionals. Following the Symposium, the LCRD will hold its annual meeting in Hong Kong on 18-19 November to further discuss insights and deepen cross-regional collaboration. This will be the first time for the LCRD to host its annual meeting in Asia, highlighting Hong Kong’s distinctive position in leading international medical innovation.

For information about the Symposium programme and speakers, please refer to the appendix. For enquiries about the Symposium, please contact HKGI (symposium@genomics.org.hk) or RDI-LCRD (