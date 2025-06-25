Christchurch burglaries overnight

Source: New Zealand Police

Two burglaries occurred in central Christchurch in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At about 2.10am an alarm activated at a Withells Road, Avonhead address, then shortly after at the Kwik Kiwi Diner, on Parkhouse Road, Wigram.

During the attempt to break into Withells Road), the would-be burglars activated the fog cannon.

In their rush to escape the scene they have left behind a number of items, which will be forensically examined.

Then at about 2.25am, Police received a call that a car had been driven into the front door of the Kwik Kiwi Diner.

Several offenders were seen on CCTV carrying a cigarette cabinet out of the store.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police ask any witnesses or those with CCTV in the area to call 105 and reference the relevant event number (shown below).

Please call Police on 111, if you are offered cheap cigarettes or have any information relating to this offence. You can call anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Withells Road event number – P062970988

Kwik Kiwi Diner event number – P062971031

