Have your say on proposed catch limits for fisheries across New Zealand

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Catch limits and other management changes for nearly 30 fisheries across the country are included in proposals for the next regular fisheries sustainability review, says Fisheries New Zealand director of fisheries management Emma Taylor.

The public consultation, which began today, includes proposed changes for 3 blue cod stocks, snapper on the west coast of the South Island, and blue mackerel on the west coast of the North Island.

“The blue cod fish stocks being reviewed are all highly-prized shared fisheries, important to recreational, customary, and commercial fishers alike,” says Emma Taylor.

“Proposed cuts to commercial catch for 2 blue cod stocks are in response to latest abundance estimates, while the third had a commercial catch limit cut last year. Recreational daily catch limits are proposed to be reduced for all 3 fisheries, in line with the settings in place under the National Blue Cod Strategy.”

Emma Taylor says the latest assessment of blue mackerel on the west coast of the North and South Islands shows that the fish stock is above the target level, so the proposals include an increased catch for the fishery.

“These are just a small portion of the fish stocks included in the proposed changes. I encourage anyone with an interest in our fisheries to read the consultation material and provide feedback.

“The fisheries included in this review represent stocks that are of importance to New Zealand economically, socially, and culturally,” says Emma Taylor.

“We need to ensure that catch limits and other settings for our fisheries strike the right balance between getting value for all New Zealanders while ensuring they remain sustainable for future generations.

“Following consultation, we will prepare advice for Fisheries Minister Shanes Jones to make decisions on any changes, which would come into effect for the fishing year starting 1 October 2025,” says Emma Taylor.

Also included in the proposed changes are deemed value rate changes for 6 fish stocks. The consultation is open now and will run until 23 July 2025.

The full proposals, as well as more information about the consultation and how to make a submission can be found on Fisheries New Zealand’s website.

Proposals for changes to catch limits for orange roughy on the Chatham Rise are also being developed and will be available for consultation in the coming weeks.

Find out more

Review of sustainability measures for fisheries – October 2025 round

Review of sustainability measures for fisheries – October 2024 round

For further information and general enquiries, call MPI on 0800 00 83 33 or email info@mpi.govt.nz

For media enquiries, contact the media team on 029 894 0328.

MIL OSI