“Asia’s Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025” has successfully concluded

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 June 2025 – MythFocus, a prominent business media platform known for its focus on commerce, entrepreneurship, and inspirational stories, has successfully concluded the “Asia’s Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025” on June 12, 2025, at the esteemed Mira Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. This prestigious event was a celebration of innovation and excellence within the Hong Kong business community, honoring the most impactful contributions from outstanding enterprises and institutions.

The awards ceremony was a remarkable gathering of influential leaders from the political and business spheres, who not only presided over the event but also engaged in enlightening discussions with representatives from nearly seventy companies. The exchange of innovative business solutions and exceptional strategies created a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere, marking the event as a significant milestone in the business calendar.

大興消防工程有限公司 Hong Kong Swimming Academy 香港游泳學校 保得信移民專家 Lamees 合興香港有限公司 Le Boudoir 享和汽車冷氣維修 HW Car Tuning MingMingEE Baby Care Limited 永發工程(香港)有限公司 WING FAT ENGINEERING (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED Merio International Technology LTD 美瑞欧国际科技有限公司 活新教育 Newman Education MIH (HONG KONG) LTD 皇鑽世家 Imperial Diamond Jewellery Millton Ergonomic Schoolbag 新時代設計工程有限公司 New Times Design Engineering Company Limited Meiga Health Holdings Limited 美嘉大健康集團有限公司 香港宇星國際教育集團有限公司 MoMo Beauty Plus 株式会社優特不動產 Murine Tsui Modelling Agency Limited 胡康邦移民顧問 John Hu Migration Consulting Nefertiti Egyptian & Middle Eastern Dance School 夢想林創藝坊 Olive Learning Gallery 聯盈設計 UNION Design HK Limited ONE Family Office Group Limited Alpha Care International Limited 優家健康國際有限公司 Overseas Employment Centre Limited 海外僱傭中心有限公司 BeauTeeth 思邁皓齒口腔診所 Original Intention Hong Kong Boca International Limited OPM Systems Company Limited HONG KONG GOOD YEAR AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED Prophecy Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic 愉賢母胎醫學診所 Capstone 72 Red Doors Studio Limited CMY Group Company Limited SK2 Corporate Services (HK) Ltd. Cubedecor Workshop Limited Social Policy Research Limited Deluxe Business Solution Limited TAIZOOM Elevator Company (HK) Limited E for Pain Killer Teen Building Education Limited Easty Limited Tim Ho Wan Limited EC Infotech Limited TYFRON Solutions Limited Expivotal Consultancy Wowwowtank Co Limited Fame Limpid Design & Construction Limited ZULUPACK® Fine Arts International Academy 菁藝國際培訓學院 WAI & CO., SOLICITORS 衛氏律師行 Focus Espresso Official CxAsia Limited GENE SKIN 柔針清痘專家 WiT Solution Ltd. Genius Hub Technology Co., Limited HQTS Group Limited Glo Consulting Limited Liberty International Insurance Limited Golden Luzon Ltd Bonkit Wooden Floor Care Limited Helios Education AEfolio Limited hkcHOME 匯展家居

In addition, we extend our sincere gratitude to our distinguished VIPs who graced the event as presenters this year:

1. Mr. Ivan Shum, Founder and Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation;

2. Dr. Thomas Leung, Associate Dean (Teaching and Learning) of the School of Business at The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong;

3. Mr. Kyran Sze, Honorary President and Convenor of the Greater Bay Area Economic and Trade Association; and

4. Mr. Anson Chan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Fuzhou CPPCC.

Your presence and support were invaluable to the success of the Asia’s Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025.

Our upcoming “Asia’s Most Valuable Brand Awards 2026” will be on 29 January, 2026 and is now open for applications! This is a call to all trailblazers and visionaries who have made significant strides in brand excellence and innovation. Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your achievements and be part of this prestigious event.

