Update: New Independent Information and Debate Platform PodTalk.Live calls for Foundation Members

After a successful beta-launch in April PodTalk.live is now ready to invite people in New Zealand to register as foundation members. Foundation members are free to join the post and podcast social platform.

The Foundation Membership soft-launch is a great opportunity for founders to help shape a brand new, vibrant, algorithm-free, info discussion and debate social platform.

Developer of the platform, Selwyn Manning said: “PodTalk.live has been put to test by selected individuals and we are pleased to report that it has performed fabulously.”

Manning is founder and managing director of the company that custom-developed PodTalk.live – Multimedia Investments Ltd (MIL: milnz.co.nz).

MIL is based in New Zealand, where PodTalk.live was developed and is served from.

And now, PodTalk.live has emerged from its Beta stage and is ready for foundation members to shape the next phase of its development.

About PodTalk.Live:

PodTalk.live was designed to be an alternative platform to other social media platforms. PodTalk has all the functions that most social media platforms have but has placed the user-experience at the centre of its backend design and engineering.

PodTalk.live has been custom-designed, created and is served from New Zealand.

“We ourselves became annoyed at how social media giants use algorithms to drive what content their users see and experience. And, we also were appalled at how some social media companies trade user data, and were unresponsive to user-concerns” Selwyn Manning said.

“So we decided to create a platform that focuses on ‘discussion and debate’ communities, and we have engineered PodTalk to ensure the content that users see is what they choose – rather than some obscure algorithm making that decision for them.

“PodTalk.live is independent from other social media platforms, and at best will become an alternative choice for people who seek a community where they are the centre of a platform’s core purpose.

“And today, we invite people to sign up now and become foundation members of this new and ethically-based social community platform,” Selwyn Manning said.

PodTalk.live provides:

user profiles with full interactivities with other users and friends

user created groups, posts, video, images, polls, and file sharing

private and secure one-on-one (and group) messages

availability of all the above for entry users with a free membership

premium membership for podcasters and event publishers requiring easy to use podcast publication and syndication services

next-level community engagement tools that users all on the one platform.

In addition, PodTalk.live will host:

Live audio and video webcasts with special guests and member talkback events

premium video and audio podcasts (on-demand and live)

premium posts on big issues from prominent writers

featured documentaries on interesting and important topics.

Security Safety Moderation:

Security and safety has been baked into PodTalk’s function and culture. And at PodTalk, free-speech is welcomed but hate speech is rejected.

“With PodTalk, we recognise that many people, wherever they live, require security and at times anonymity so to avoid reprisals from authorities and other actors,” Selwyn Manning said.

“Along with a strong focus on security, and guidance on how to remain anonymous when necessary, we have built robust member-moderation into the core of PodTalk to ensure users are in control of their experience.”

“PodTalk has robust moderation tools so that members can easily block and report those who they feel disrupt their experience,” Selwyn Manning said.

And now, we invite all who seek an information, discussion and debating community to register as foundation members.

To do so, simply go to: https://PodTalk.Live and register. Once on the platform, members can familiarise themselves with what PodTalk.Live has to offer, and begin to create their own online community experience.

“We are working on audio-to-text multi-language translation+transcription tools, and will soon push the boundaries of cutting edge on-platform communication tools,” Selwyn Manning said.

The platform already has cutting edge tech, also smart community and premium publishing tools – including an invitation tool so you can invite your friends and grow your community.

PodTalk.live is founded on the belief that for social, political and economical progress to occur people need to discuss issues in a safe environment and embark on robust debate.

Register free as a founder. Check out the platform. See you there…