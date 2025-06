Source: New Zealand Police

The passenger in a crash has been critically injured following a crash on Main Road Stoke, Stoke.

At about 5.20am on Sunday 22 June, Police were called to a car that had crashed into a trailer.

The critically injured person has been flown to Wellington Hospital.

The driver received minor injuries and is speaking to Police.

Enquiries are ongoing with the Serious Crash Unit conducting a scene examination.

