Investment Summit drives strong bids for Northland Expressway PPP

Source: New Zealand Government

The positive impact of the Government’s Infrastructure Investment Summit earlier this year is beginning to show, following the shortlisting of three consortia for the Warkworth to Te Hana section of the Northland Expressway, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“The Investment Summit, which took place in Auckland in March 2025, attracted international and local companies which collectively manage over $6 trillion in capital,” Mr Bishop says.

“Ministers’ presentations at the Summit left the investors in no doubt that New Zealand is serious about attracting investment into the big infrastructure projects our country needs.

“One of the projects featured at the Summit was the Northland Expressway, a critical project to boost jobs and growth in an area rich with untapped potential. During my presentation on this project at the Summit, I announced that we were inviting Expressions of Interest to deliver the first stage of the project.

“This first stage includes a 26km four-lane expressway from Warkworth to Te Hana which connects to the new Pūhoi to Warkworth expressway. The indicative design for Warkworth to Te Hana includes an 850m long twin bore tunnel in the Dome Valley and three interchanges located at Warkworth, Wellsford and Te Hana.

“We received very strong interest in this project from both domestic and international consortia, several of which included companies who attended the Investment Summit.

“Following NZTA’s rigorous evaluation and selection process, three of these consortia have been shortlisted to move forward to the Request for Proposals (RFP) stage, during which they will submit RFPs for the financing, design, construction, management and maintenance of the Warkworth to Te Hana section of the expressway under a PPP.”

The three shortlisted consortia are:

Northway made up of Acciona Concesiones S.L., abrdn Global Sustainable Infrastructure GP IV Ltd and Acciona Construction New Zealand Ltd

Go>North made up of VINCI Highways S.A.S., John Laing Limited, VINCI Construction Grands Projets S.A.S., VINCI Construction GeoInfrastructure S.A.S. and HEB Construction Limited

Together North made up of Plenary Origination Pty Ltd, Webuild S.p.A, WBCA Pty Ltd, Gamuda Engineering Pty Limited and Service Stream Holdings Pty Limited

“The shortlisted consortia are all well positioned to deliver a high-quality motorway that will boost regional resilience, enhance road safety and travel reliability and strengthen vital connections for freight, tourism and everyday drivers,” Mr Bishop says.

“I want to acknowledge the huge amount of work from all respondents who provided high quality submissions, and NZTA for continuing to meet the ambitious timeframes for this procurement.

“We are now an important step closer to delivering a vital connection which will help Northland’s economy grow and its communities thrive.”

Note to editors:

The Warkworth to Te Hana section of the corridor has been prioritised for delivery as it is the most advanced section in terms of designation, consents and property acquisition.

A Preferred Bidder for the PPP is expected to be confirmed in early 2026. Subject to successful contract negotiations, the contract is expected to be awarded in mid-2026.

The successful PPP consortia is expected to start detailed design and early construction works in late 2026.

NZTA is currently progressing planning and design for the remaining sections of the corridor. The emerging preferred corridor for section 2, Te Hana to Port Marsden Highway, was announced in April 2025.

MIL OSI