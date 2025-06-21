Update: Police narrow area of interest in Elisabeth Nicholls search

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan.

Police have narrowed down an area of interest in the ongoing search for missing Christchurch woman Elisabeth ‘Lis’ Nicholls.

Lis was last seen at the Chateau on the Park in Riccarton on the evening of Wednesday 4 June, and Police and her family remain desperate to locate her.

Police have a possible sighting of Lis at the eastern end of Hagley Park, around the Park Terrace and Salisbury/Montreal Street areas around 8:25pm that night. [area pictured]

We are appealing to anyone in this area in particular to please check your properties, and notify Police of anything unusual.

We are also continuing to appeal to people across Christchurch to please search your backyards, sheds and sleepouts, and look under anything where a person could seek shelter.

For anyone with CCTV, Police would like you to review any footage you have, especially if your cameras are facing the street, from 8.20pm to 10pm on Wednesday 4 June.

While Lis went missing in the Riccarton area, she is physically strong, and may have walked some distance.

Anyone who sees Lis should ring 111 immediately and use the reference number 250604/5465. Non-urgent information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report,” quoting the same reference number.

