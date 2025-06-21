Missing man, Mosgiel.

Source: New Zealand Police

Police in Mosgiel are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

72-year-old Christopher Beaumont has been missing since about 2.45pm today from around Goodall Street in Mosgiel.

Christopher was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black denim pants and black crocs.

Police also ask the public to check sheds, outhouses and any CCTV footage.

If anyone has seen Christopher, or has information regarding his whereabouts, please call 111 and quote event number P062937184.

