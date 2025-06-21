Galaxy Macau Celebrates an Array of Award Wins Ranking it Macau’s Most-Awarded Luxury Resort

Source: Media Outreach

Galaxy Hotel secured the No. 1 ranking within the “Best Hotels in Macau” category.

Galaxy Macau has received multiple accolades at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. With Galaxy Macau garnering a total of 20 awards at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025 in a standout show of industry recognition.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 June 2025 –(“Galaxy Macau”) the World-class Luxury Resort, celebrates a glittering array of award wins in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, and the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025.

Galaxy Macau and four of its distinguished hotels, including Galaxy Hotel™; Banyan Tree Macau; Andaz Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau, have been recognized across five award categories in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, as a testament to exceptional hospitality, unparalleled design, and unforgettable guest experiences.

The editors, expert contributors and readers at Travel + Leisure, were generous in their praise, bestowing a suite of top honours. With Galaxy Hotel crowned the “Best Hotel in Macau”, reaffirming its dedication to best-in-class excellence, Banyan Tree Spa Macau secured the top spot for the “Hotel Spas in Macau” category for the third consecutive year. With Ms. Joanne Chan of Banyan Tree Macau, ranked best-in-class in the “Hotel General Managers of the Year” category for her standout dedication to guest experience.

Banyan Tree Spa Macau took home the winner’s title in the “Best Hotel Spas in Macau” category for the third year running.

Andaz Macau triumphed among the “Best Hotels in Macau”, setting a new benchmark for luxury and service excellence.

The Grand Resort Deck at Galaxy Macau, home to the world’s longest Skytop Aquatic Adventure River Ride and the world’s largest Skytop Wave Pool, led the way for “Best Hotel Pools” in Macau, reinforcing its leading positioning as the ultimate resort experience in Macau. The stunning pools at Banyan Tree Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau also ranked within the top ten on the esteemed list.

The Grand Resort Deck at Galaxy Macau won out, clinching the top spot within the “Best Hotel Pools” in the city category.

Banyan Tree Macau also proudly secured its place in the winners’ list among the “Best Hotels in Macau”.

Not to be outdone, Andaz Macau shone brightly as one of the “Best Hotels in Macau” for the second year in a row; with Banyan Tree Macau securing a place on the winner’s list for “Best Hotels in Macau.”

Galaxy Macau continued its winning streak, topping four of the five categories in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025 in a testament to exceptional hospitality, design, and guest experience; ranking as the successive “Best Integrated Resort in Asia Pacific.”

These prestigious awards underscore Galaxy Macau’s dedication to offering unparalleled luxury and world-class experiences to travelers seeking unforgettable guest experiences that are recognised as second to none.

“We are truly honored to receive these awards from the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025 and Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025,” said Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer (Macau) at Galaxy Entertainment Group. To receive such a raft of accolades is a firm nod to the quality and considered level of impactful hospitality we strive for. The editors, expert contributors and readers at Travel + Leisure were generous in their praise, bestowing on Galaxy Macau a suite of top honors. The expert industry judges at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025 recognised the best-in-class excellence of our restaurants, bars, hotels and teams at Galaxy Macau, as well as StarWorld, with a long list of awards. Our commitment to delivering exceptional luxury service continues apace, as we strive to support the Macau SAR Government’s goal of positioning Macau as Asia’s leading global tourism and leisure destination.”

As Galaxy Macau continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality, these accolades reaffirm its position as Asia’s leading luxury resort for discerning travellers seeking the finest, best-in-class accommodation, dining, and entertainment; all in one unparalleled destination.

For more information, visit [Galaxy Macau’s official website] (https://www.galaxymacau.com/awards/)

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.