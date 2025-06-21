Advocates – Palestine Forum Condemns Desecration of Palestinian Flag by Destiny Church Supporters

Statement from the Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand condemns in the strongest terms the disgraceful and provocative act committed by individuals associated with Destiny Church, who tore up a Palestinian flag and stomped on it. This shameful display is not only deeply offensive to the Palestinian people but also to all those who uphold the values of dignity, justice, and the right to national identity.

Such hateful and divisive actions have no place in Aotearoa New Zealand — a country built on principles of diversity, mutual respect, and the protection of all communities’ rights to peaceful expression. The Palestinian flag represents resilience, heritage, and a legitimate struggle for freedom and justice.

We call on community leaders, human rights advocates, faith communities, and all fair-minded New Zealanders to reject this behaviour and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people against acts of hatred, provocation, and intolerance.

Palestine Forum of New Zealand

Justice, Dignity, Freedom.