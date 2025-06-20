PM Luxon meets with President Xi Jinping

Source: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“My meeting with President Xi was a valuable opportunity to reflect on the depth and breadth of this important relationship, and to reaffirm our bilateral ties,” Mr Luxon says.

“I outlined how our strong and innovative economic relationship has grown to cover a broad range of areas. Our trade and economic links are complementary and contribute to prosperity in both countries. These links also directly support New Zealand’s ambition to grow our economy.

“We discussed the diversity of our people-to-people ties – from business, education, to cultural and science – and how they help build mutual understanding. I also welcomed progress made in increasing aviation links and tourism connections between our two countries.”

Mr Luxon emphasised the importance of open, direct dialogue at the leader level to navigate some challenging regional and global developments.

“Engaging to share perspectives is more important than ever in a rapidly changing world. Where we have different views, our comprehensive and mature relationship allows New Zealand and China to speak frankly and constructively.

“I raised the importance to New Zealand of the international rules-based system, as well as the key role that China can play in helping to resolve global challenges, such as the war in Ukraine,” Mr Luxon says.

Mr Luxon reaffirmed New Zealand’s direct interest in the maintenance of peace, security and prosperity in the Pacific, our enduring support for Pacific-led priorities, and the central role of the Pacific Islands Forum.

“I also discussed the necessity of a stable region and reduced tensions in the Indo-Pacific” Mr Luxon says.

While in Beijing, Mr Luxon will also meet with Premier Li Qiang and National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji.

