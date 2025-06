Source: New Zealand Police

A person has died after a single-vehicle crash on a farm near Millers Flat, Central Otago, overnight.

Emergency services were called to the property about 10pm after a vehicle rolled.

Sadly, one person died at the scene. Three others were taken to hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police will be providing support to the victim’s family.

