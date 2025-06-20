Appeal for information following assault in Porirua

Source: New Zealand Police

Wellington Police are investigating an assault on a female in Porirua on Wednesday 18 June.

The incident occurred around halfway up the stairs of the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walking track at around 3:30pm.

Rangithui/Colonial Knob is a popular walking area, and we understand this incident may cause some concern. Police will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area in the coming days.

This is a deeply concerning incident, and Police are offering support to the victim, who is understandably shaken.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry, but are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate the alleged offender.

The man was wearing a dark-coloured long sleeve top, dark-coloured track pants and a cap.

If you were in the area at the time or have any footage of a person matching the above description, please contact Police.

You can report information to Police via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 250618/1395.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

We’d also like to remind people to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to Police, by calling 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

