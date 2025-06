Source: New Zealand Police

Police can now advise that the death of a woman in Leslie Hills Drive, Riccarton yesterday was not suspicious.

The woman was located critically injured in a car park, likely as a result of a medical event, and tragically died while being transported to hospital.

A scene guard that was in place in the car park has been stood down and the woman’s death will be referred to the Coroner.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI