Unexplained death, Riccarton

Christchurch Police are continuing to make enquiries after a woman was found with critical injuries in a Riccarton car park yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the car park at around 4.40pm.

Tragically the woman passed away while being transported to hospital.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and a scene guard is in place at the car park where she was found.

Police are aware of speculation in the community that this may be related to missing woman Elisabeth Nicholls – we can confirm that is not accurate. The search for Elisabeth remains ongoing.

Please note: An earlier statement from Police advised the woman had been found deceased in the car park – this was incorrect and we apologise for the error.

