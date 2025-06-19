Safety of New Zealanders in Middle East paramount

Source: New Zealand Government

The safety of New Zealanders in the Middle East is a pressing priority for the Government, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“We do not want New Zealanders in harm’s way,” Mr Peters says.

“While we face very serious practical constraints of a conflict zone and closed airspace, we will continue to do all we can to help,” Mr Peters says.

“The New Zealand Government’s long-standing advice for New Zealanders has been ‘do not travel’ to Iran and the events we’re facing there now are exactly why that advice has been in place.

“We continue to urge New Zealanders in Israel and Iran to leave if they can safely do so, and to shelter in place if they cannot,” Mr Peters says.

“The New Zealand Government is exploring options for evacuating New Zealanders once it is safe to do so. But the fact remains, though, that air space reopening could be weeks away and so New Zealanders should be doing everything they can to leave now if they can find a safe route.

“We know consular partners are considering evacuation flights once air space opens again. As is always the case, we are in close coordination with Australia, and in discussions with them and others about their plans and how we can assist each other.

“MFAT has also approached airlines in the region to seek information on possible commercial options once air space reopens.

“In the meantime, MFAT has provided advice to registered New Zealanders on overland border exits and will continue to do so in the coming days.”

Overnight, New Zealand’s Embassy in Tehran was temporarily closed, with two staff and their family members evacuated by land to Azerbaijan.

“An opportunity arose overnight to get our Embassy staff out of Iran, as part of a convoy alongside government officials from other countries,” Mr Peters says.

“The New Zealand Government has a duty of care to its staff posted overseas, so we did the responsible thing to get them out of harm’s way.

“If and when opportunities arise to assist the departure of other New Zealanders in Iran and Israel, we will pursue them with urgency.

“Any New Zealanders still in Iran should leave overland as soon as possible if they consider it safe to do so.”

Those in need of urgent consular assistance should contact MFAT’s 24/7 Consular Emergency Call Centre (+64 99 20 20 20). The Ministry is continuing to provide support through the New Zealand Embassy in Ankara, Türkiye and the temporary deployment of a consular team to Azerbaijan.

A decision on the future of the New Zealand Embassy in Iran will be made at a later date.

