National Emergencies – Volunteers crucial to our emergency management system – NEMA

Source: National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

Emergency management is everyone’s responsibility – and this National Volunteer Week (15-21 June), NEMA is celebrating the people in our communities that put in the hard yards when things get tough.

Volunteers are involved at every level in Aotearoa New Zealand’s emergency management system. They are a crucial part of all four Rs – risk reduction, readiness, response and recovery – and they balance home, family and day jobs alongside stepping up for their communities.

“There are so many ways volunteers contribute to our emergency management system, and we want to thank everyone who gets involved,” NEMA’s Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management John Price says.

New Zealand Response Teams (known as NZRTs) support Civil Defence Emergency Management groups, working with emergency services, helping manage evacuations and running Civil Defence Centres. NZRTs are staffed by qualified personnel and there are teams across the country.

Most communities have a Civil Defence Centre or community hub, where locals can come together during and after an emergency. These are opened and run by people in the community.

Many different organisations provide search and rescue services, including Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard New Zealand, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications and Surf Live Saving New Zealand.

Volunteers with Fire and Emergency New Zealand help communities prevent, prepare, respond and recover from emergencies.

“I also want to give a shout-out to the people across the country who help their communities in other ways,” John Price says.

“There are lots of ways to help out in emergencies, whether it’s as part of an organised group or just mucking in and helping your neighbours.

“Volunteers are the golden thread creating closer ties across communities and building the social cohesion that is so important.

“We also need to remember that behind every volunteer who’s out in the field, there are administrators, people running training and logistics – and those at home who are keeping the whānau safe.

“Volunteers tell us they love what they do and find it extremely rewarding, as well as a great way to meet people and build closer ties with communities.”

For those who want to get involved, John Price says there’s more information on NEMA’s Get Ready site, as well as Volunteering New Zealand which can match keen people with opportunities to get stuck in.

“Without our volunteers, we’d be in trouble in an emergency. That’s why we always want to hear from people who can step up when things are tough, and help their community.”