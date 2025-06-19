Health – New drug report shows record need for harm reduction and support services

Source: NZ Drug Foundation Te Puna Whakaiti Pāmamae Kai Whakapiri

A new report that pulls together the most recent data on drug consumption, prevalence of use, price and availability shows illicit drug use continues to steadily increase across the board, with the NZ Drug Foundation warning that investment in harm reduction, early intervention and support hasn't kept pace.

The Foundation’s latest annual Drug use in Aotearoa report for 2023/24 shows sharp increases in methamphetamine and cocaine consumption, and an uptick in frequency of use.

Drug Foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm says the report underlines the need for greater investment in harm reduction and support services.

“This report shows there is more need than ever for accessible harm reduction information and early intervention so that we can help people prevent issues before they arise,” she says.

“The sharp increase in cocaine and methamphetamine use has happened against the backdrop of long-term under-investment in addiction services and the sector is now under intense strain. We urgently need to turn that around.”

While New Zealand has historically seen low levels of cocaine use, consumption increased 229% in 2024 compared with the previous three years’ average. Methamphetamine use increased 74% over the same period.

Helm says the report also shows that people are using cocaine and methamphetamine more often.

“Information from the NZ Drug Tr