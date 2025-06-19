Further arrest made in relation to homicide of Kaea Karauria

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Inspector Dave De Lange:

Police have charged a second person after alleged interference in the murder investigation of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria.

A 21-year-old Napier woman was taken into custody earlier today, after Police learned while conducting follow-up enquiries, that she had provided instructions to another person to destroy evidence.

The alleged incident occurred on 11 May, the day of the fight in which Kaea was killed.

The woman has been charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice, and will appear in the Napier District Court on 26 June.

Police will continue to act without hesitation when a witness is threatened, or attempts are made to sabotage an investigation. Any witness tampering will be treated very seriously.

We would still like to hear from anyone who has information about the incident. Our team continues to work hard on this investigation, as Kaea and his family deserve justice.

Information can be reported via our 105 service, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 250511/1317.

We have also set up a phoneline for those wanting to share information about the incident and people can leave a message on 0800 852 525.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI