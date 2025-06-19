Drugs, firearm found in Waihi warrants

Source: New Zealand Police

Waikato Police uncovered methamphetamine, cannabis, a firearm, ammunition and a homemade taser during search warrants in Waihi yesterday.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad and drug detector dogs, executed the two search warrants in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition, stolen property and a homemade taser were found. A firearm was also found in a concealed cavity in a wall.

“We see the harm that drug dealing causes to our communities daily,” says Inspector Mike Henwood.

“These warrants represent local police’s ongoing commitment to tackling drug offending in our rural towns and the associated crime that follows.

“Drug dealing takes a huge toll on our local communities and leads to other offending like thefts and burglaries from innocent residents and hard-working businesses.”

“I am really proud of the work the teams did investigating this offending – being able to hold these offenders to account shows our commitment to stamping out drugs in our community.

“Recovering the drugs and dangerous weapons that were present, alongside evidence of dealing, is a great result.”

A 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are due to appear Hamilton District Court on drug dealing and weapons charges today.

If you have concerns about illegal drug use in your community, please call 111 if there is an immediate public safety risk or contact us via 105 online or by phone to make a report.

