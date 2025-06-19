Backing biodiversity protection for Kaimai Mamaku

Source: New Zealand Government

A $750,000 investment into Iwi and community led biodiversity protection at Kaimai Mamaku Conservation Park will benefit the environment and sustainable tourism, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

“We’re backing much-needed protection for one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most unique conservation parks and southern-most kauri habitats through work to eradicate destructive wild goats, contributing to a healthier and scenic visitor experience near Tauranga,” Mr Potaka says.

“Browsing animals, like wild goats affect forest regeneration significantly, and are considered a potential spreader of kauri dieback through soil they carry.

“This funding from the International Visitor Levy will enable contractors and Iwi/hapū professional pest animal control teams developed through the Kaimai Mamaku Restoration Project to carry out ground and aerial hunting over three years.

“We must protect the precious flora and fauna at this park. The park marks the northern limit of plants such as kāmahi, red and silver beech, and the southern limit of kauri, making the forest precious and unique for its diverse ecosystem. It is also home to various native species, including kōkako, pekapeka, and Hochstetter’s frog, kākā, kiwi, and kārearea.”

Mr Potaka says that in addition to conserving nature, the investment delivers tourism, recreation and economic benefits for the area.

“It’s a natural gateway between Auckland and Rotorua and has many tracks including family friendly walks, significant heritage sites, huts, camping, hunting and mountain biking.

“This work will also mean that visitors will be able experience the lush, thriving ecosystems that they expect to see in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“From the gold mining history of Karangahake Gorge in the north, down almost to tourism-hotspot Rotorua in the south, Kaimai Mamaku is steeped in history and culture.

“It’s a great place for people to get outdoors, with over 360 kilometres of walking tracks and numerous hunting opportunities, and I encourage people to get to the park to enjoy the unique, beautiful nature that Aotearoa New Zealand is so loved for.”

The funding comes from the 2024/25 biodiversity portion of the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy. Priorities for these investments are focused on restoring unique wildlife and supporting thriving landscapes in National Parks and visitor sites.

