Appeal for witnesses following crash, SH60, Mapua

Source: New Zealand Police

Tasman Police investigating a serious crash on State Highway 60, near Mapua Drive, are seeking witnesses to the incident.

At about 2pm on Thursday 19 June, Police were called to a two vehicle crash.

Two people were transported to hospital with injuries, one of whom is in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, as well as any dashcam or CCTV footage.

If you have any information, please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference file number 250619/4692.

