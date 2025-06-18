To reverse losses, Chinese airlines venture into livestreaming

Source: Media Outreach

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 June 2025 – The livestreaming-commerce model has taken the world by storm in recent years. In China, numerous enterprises are actively venturing into livestreaming e-commerce, including several airlines.

In 2024, Hainan Airlines established HNA Preferred Business Co., Ltd., specializing in Internet livestreaming and sales. Notably, as early as 2020, the airline began piloting livestream sales on platforms like Ctrip, primarily offering flight tickets and hotel packages—making it one of China’s earliest adopters of livestream commerce in the aviation sector.

Hainan Airlines released a loss forecast for the first half of 2024. Industry analysts suggest its progressive push into livestreaming likely stems from challenges in its core business, where achieving structural profit growth has become increasingly difficult, compelling the company to seek new revenue streams.

Flight attendant Zhuang Xuan of Hainan Airlines began participating in livestreaming e-commerce operations in 2022. Originally from China’s Taiwan region, Zhuang has garnered a significant following due to her sweet appearance and distinctive Taiwan accent, driving considerable traffic to the airline’s livestream initiatives.

“A sense of belonging means feeling that you have influence or a rightful place within your team—especially when your capabilities are recognized by everyone,” Zhuang remarked.

This young professional, under 30, is now pushing her boundaries at Hainan Airlines while seeking her own sense of belonging.

