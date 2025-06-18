GUARDIANS TOPS GLOBAL RANKINGS – NZ Super Fund

Source: New Zealand Super Fund

The New Zealand Super Fund has again been awarded a perfect score in the annual GSR (governance, sustainability, resilience) scoreboard published by international sovereign wealth fund experts GlobalSWF.

Introduced in 2020, GlobalSWF’s GSR scoreboard ranks sovereign wealth funds and public pension funds against 25 criteria including transparency and accountability, governance structure and processes, ethical standards and policies, and alignment with sustainable development goals.

The Guardians is one of nine sovereign investors to sit at the top of this year’s scoreboard. In preparing these rankings, GlobalSWF analyses 200 Sovereign Wealth Funds and Public Pension Funds, which manage US$ 29.4 trillion on behalf of 80 countries. It is the fifth successive year the Super Fund has received full marks.

Jo Townsend, CEO of Super Fund manager the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, said the GSR scoreboard is based on a comprehensive evaluation of factors that are important to the Fund’s long-term success.

“I am very pleased to see our team’s hard work recognised by GlobalSWF,” said Ms Townsend.

