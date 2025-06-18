Further appeal for missing west Auckland teenager

Source: New Zealand Police

Police is issuing a further appeal to west Aucklanders who may have come across missing teenager Alexander.

An updated sighting and description of the 15-year-old boy from Oratia has been obtained.

Alexander was reported missing to Police at about 8.30pm on 16 June.

Earlier that day, he was dropped off at Henderson High School at about 8.15am but didn’t attend classes.

Further enquiries today have established a possible sighting of Alexander in the Henderson area.

That sighting was on Monday morning at about 9am on Forrest Hill Road, near the intersection with Pine Avenue.

He was described as wearing dark shorts, brown tramping boots, and carrying a dark-coloured tramping pack.

Alexander is a competent in the outdoors, and frequently spends time in the bush.

However, Police has concerns for him given his age and the weather conditions the Auckland region is currently experiencing.

Police is interested in hearing from anyone who might have seen Alexander in the wider area, or interacted with him.

If you see Alexander, please call 111.

Anyone with further information can also updated Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250616/4732.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

