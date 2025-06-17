Awards – Canterbury’s top young chefs crowned in new competition at Ara

Source: Ara Institute of Canterbury



New culinary talent has been on show in Ōtautahi, with 36 young chefs vying for top honours in the inaugural Waitaha Canterbury Young Chef Championships at Ara Institute of Canterbury.

The Waitaha Canterbury Young Chef of the Year went to Clover Lippe, a promising young chef from Te Pae | Christchurch Convention Centre. Young Pastry Chef of the Year went to Ellouise Day who is completing her Diploma in Cookery (Advanced Patisserie) at Ara while working as Senior Chef de Partie and Pastry Chef at OGB restaurant.

Both won a standout prize pack, and a coveted spot alongside their employers on a high-profile city billboard.

Lippe had trained hard to refine her two-course menu of Lumina lamb loin, fondant potato, celeriac puree and charred brussels sprouts with pickled carrot followed by a Barker’s blackcurrant semifreddo with white chocolate vanilla cremeaux, vanilla sable and crumb and blackcurrant coulis.

Executive chef at Te Pae, Des Davis, who attended the prizegiving, said her efforts had paid off.

“We’re thrilled for Clover but also so pleased to see a competition like this available for young chefs,” he said. “It offers a different kind of challenge from service and is an excellent way to extend their skills. A competition like this has been missing and we’re glad to see it.”

The industry-supported event held in Ara’s commercial training kitchens on Monday 16 June featured three categories:

Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Catering Hardware

Young Pastry Chef of the Year, sponsored by Silikomart

Trainee Chef of the Year, sponsored by Akaroa Salmon

Competitors came from leading kitchens including Kokomo, The George, OGB, Earl Bistro, Sudima Airport Hotel, The Montreal Bar and Restaurant, Atawhai Café and Curators House. Each worked with premium sponsored ingredients while showcasing their individual style.

Head judge, Alliance Meat brand ambassador Darren Wright, said the competition tested not only the flavour and presentation of each dish, but also the chefs’ kitchen practices and professionalism.

Young Pastry Chef winner Ellouise Day said she was delighted to take the win. Her layered walnut and maple syrup layered dessert with spiced apple compote, chocolate and walnut crumb, apple cider gel and chocolate ganache impressed the judges for its flavour and finesse.

In the Trainee Chef division, an impressive 20 emerging young chefs competed in two heats. Participants were from high schools including Kaiapoi, Riccarton, Haeata, Hurunui, Shirley Boys’, Papanui and Lincoln. Many are dual enrolled at Ara or studying with ServiceIQ.

The trainees were tasked with creating a pan-seared Akaroa salmon fillet and a warm salad of prawns, potato, chorizo and spinach, complemented by smoked paprika mayonnaise, lemon dressing and herb garnish.

Gabriel Flower, from Sudima Airport Hotel took out the category’s top prize. His executive chef, Ara alumnus Dean Ding, said the new competition will play a crucial role in nurturing new culinary talent. “It’s time for new growth in our industry, and this competition will encourage young chefs to find their own passion for cooking. That’s what it’s all about.”

Ara Department of Hospitality and Service Industries tutor Mark Sycamore said the event was set to become a firm fixture on Christchurch’s culinary calendar.

“The fact they’ve signed up shows these young chefs are serious about their futures and willing to put themselves on the line. As a chef, they’re the people you want on your team,” he said.

He praised the support from sponsors, which included a chocolate masterclass from Nel Vicencio at Mind Your Temper, an Alliance-sponsored “meet the farmer” experience, and premium product offerings.

“Everyone has gone home with world-class equipment from Silikomart and a haul of other goodies. The backing has been phenomenal.”

While these young chefs are still savouring their taste of success, Ara is already looking ahead to welcoming new contenders keen to etch their own names on a culinary championship trophy next year.