Galaxy Macau Cements Macau’s Role as a Leading Global MICE Destination, Announcing Ground-breaking Three-Year FIA Partnership

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2025 – The 2025 Extraordinary General Assemblies meeting and the Conference of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), hosted by the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC) supported by Galaxy Macau™, successfully concluded on June 12 at the state-of-the-art Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC). Following the remarkable debut of the FIA Conference in Macau, where 446 esteemed FIA delegates representing 198 Member Organisations from 139 countries gathered to shape the future of global motor sport and mobility, the FIA and Galaxy Macau are pleased to announce a three-year strategic partnership. Under this agreement, Galaxy Macau will serve as an official global partner of the FIA and venue host for the FIA Conference in both 2026 and 2027.

This global alliance reflects Galaxy Macau’s unwavering commitment to elevating Macau’s international sports landscape, in alignment with the Macao SAR Government’s vision to position Macau as a “City of Sports”. As a leading integrated resort operator, Galaxy Macau continues to support the SAR government’s diverse initiatives, including the “Tourism + MICE” and “Tourism + Sports” strategies – by introducing prominent international events that reinforce Macau’s role as a global destination.

The 2025 FIA Conference was officially inaugurated on June 10 with an opening session graced by a distinguished assembly of guests, including O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of Macao S.A.R. Government; Elaine Wong, Director Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR Government; Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA; Chong Coc Veng, Chairman of the AAMC, and Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said: “Our time here in Macau has been inspiring and truly productive. This annual conference is an opportunity for us to bring Members together from across our global federation, and I am delighted we have been able to host them in such an exceptional venue. My thanks to Galaxy Macau and I look forward to our continued partnership.”

Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer of GEG, said: “Galaxy Macau is profoundly honored to support this prestigious conference – bringing together visionary minds, dedicated professionals, and innovative leaders shaping the future of mobility worldwide. With our world-class MICE facilities and award-winning hotels, we are committed to providing an unparalleled experience for delegates while strengthening Macau’s position as an important hub for the business of sports.”

Galaxy Macau will serve as an official global partner of the FIA and venue host for the FIA Conference in both 2026 and 2027.

Comprised of an array of substantive programmes, the three-day conference featured a diverse lineup of discussions, addressing critical industry topics including: safety and sustainability in motor sport and mobility; regional perspectives vs. global ambition; and AI and data analytics in the future of mobility. Beyond thought leadership, delegates also explored Macau’s motor sport heritage, as well as indulging in cultural experiences, local gastronomy, and performances – offering a unique blend of tradition and modern innovation.

Home to the legendary Macau Grand Prix for over seven decades, Macau continues to be an epicenter for international motor sport. With the Greater China region emerging as a leader in electric vehicle adoption and the world’s largest automotive market, this partnership solidifies Macau’s growing influence in shaping the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and also across the world.

