Fatal Crash, Jervois Street, Dargaville

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash this evening in Dargaville.

At around 5.20pm, Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on Jervois Street.

Despite best efforts from emergency services, one person died at the scene.

A scene examination has been completed and the road has reopened.

While enquiries into the crash are ongoing, initial indications suggest this is a suspected medical event and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

