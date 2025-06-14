ERA releases recommendations to settle Te Roopu Taurima dispute due to public interest

Source: PSA



The PSA welcomes the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) making public its recommendations for settling a Collective Agreement with workers employed by disability support provider Te Roopu Taurima o Manukau.

The recommendations, made after four days of hearings with an independent ERA Facilitator involving Te Roopu Taurima and the PSA representing 38 workers, had been confidential.

However, the ERA has now released them as they are a matter of public interest, said Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons.

The trust was seeking to unduly restrict secondary employment that many of the underpaid workers rely on, and to impose a 90-day trial period for new workers into the Collective Agreement.

The ERA recommendations include reference to the current salary for kaitaataki (leaders in the houses providing residential disability support) not having increased for two years. It recomm