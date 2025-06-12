Operation Gallant Phoenix deployment extended

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand has extended its commitment the Operation Gallant Phoenix multinational intelligence mission in Jordan, the Government announced today.

The deployment of up to 10 New Zealand Defence Force and Police personnel has been extended for two years until June 2027.

“This operation is essential to our commitment to a safe and secure New Zealand,” Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says.

“Our personnel are working with counterparts from other countries to help us understand and respond to current, evolving and future terrorist and violent extremist threats to New Zealanders at home and abroad.”

Defence Minister Judith Collins says New Zealand brings valuable resources and expertise to this global effort to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

“In return, New Zealand is able to enhance relationships with a wide range of countries and expand our information networks.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell says the deployment provides our personnel with specialised experience working with overseas partners.

“It also provides Police and other agencies with valuable insights and information to help keep New Zealanders safe.”

Operation Gallant Phoenix was established in 2014 and is a mission where partners collect and share information about potential and existing terrorist threats, irrespective of threat ideology. It comprises a large number of countries and agencies, including law enforcement, military and civilian personnel.

