NZ-AU: FioBit Launches Free Mobile Cloud Mining App, Enabling Crypto Enthusiasts to Mine Bitcoin and Other Popular Coins with Low Barriers to Entry

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

Sydney, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FioBit, a global leader in cloud mining based in Australia, has recently launched a mobile cloud mining app that allows users to mine cryptocurrencies directly from their phones, without the need for any hardware devices. The app offers free mining for anyone, enabling users to mine Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin. Unlike traditional cloud mining or Pi Network mining, FioBit connects mobile users to the global cloud computing network, allowing everyone to mine using global cloud computing power. FioBit uses advanced AI cloud mining machines that, combined with green energy, increase mining efficiency by tenfold while drastically reducing costs. This truly enables anyone to mine with zero hardware and zero manual intervention, allowing everyone to earn stable daily profits. Whether you are a cryptocurrency investor or a seasoned miner, you can mine Bitcoin for free through the FioBit cloud mining app. Cloud mining is no longer just a mining platform; it has become a low-risk and legal investment tool.

Diverse Cloud Mining Investment Plans to Meet the Needs of Different Users

To meet the needs of different users in terms of mining and investment, FioBit has launched a series of flexible cloud mining contract plans, covering options for both beginners and experienced miners. Below are some of FioBit’s latest cloud mining contract details:

The following chart illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve:

Mining Machine Model Contract Price Contract Period Daily Profit Total Net Profit Special Label Antminer S21 XP Hyd 473Th/s $19,800 2 Days $1,584.00 $3,168.00 Popular High-Performance Model (HOT) Antminer T21 190Th/s $100 1 Day $1.20 $1.20 Limited Free (Time-Limited Experience) WhatsMiner M63S+ 424Th/s $200 1 Day $7.00 $7.00 Newbie Special Antminer L7 8.8Gh/s $600 2 Days $16.80 $33.60 Antminer S21 Hyd 335Th/s $1,200 3 Days $37.20 $111.60 Antminer L7 9.3Gh/s $3,600 5 Days $126.00 $630.00 Antminer L7 9.5Gh/s $7,800 6 Days $312.00 $1,872.00 VolcMiner D1 19Gh/s $30,500 3 Days $2,013.00 $6,039.00 High-End Mining Machine Antminer S21 XP+ Hyd 530Th/s $68,000 2 Days $5,440.00 $10,880.00 Top-tier Flagship Mining

Tip: Some contract plans are limited-time offers or have limited availability. We recommend new users to prioritize “Newbie Special” and “Limited Free” products for a trial.

Click to visit FioBit official website to receive $100 for free

Through these customized contracts, FioBit not only helps users tailor their investment portfolios but also lowers barriers and risks, making it easier for more people to enter the world of cryptocurrency wealth accumulation. As the cloud mining model continues to mature and gain global recognition, FioBit is gradually becoming the preferred cloud mining platform for crypto investors.

How to Earn Bitcoin for Free Using FioBit?

Download the FioBit App: Visit the FioBit website or app store to download the free app, available for both iOS and Android. Register and Log In: Quickly register using your email or phone number, then log in to access the cloud mining dashboard. Start Cloud Mining with One Click: Tap the “Start Mining” button to connect to the global cloud computing network. The app will run automatically, requiring no user intervention. Earn Daily Profits: The system will automatically settle profits based on mining output every day, and users can withdraw their earnings to their personal wallets at any time. Invite Friends to Earn Bonus Rewards: Invite friends using your referral code and both you and your friend will receive cloud power boosts and additional rewards.

FioBit cloud mining app supports the mining of Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC). Once users register and start the app, mining begins automatically, without concerns over power consumption, expensive hardware costs, or complex miner maintenance. The entire mining process is managed by the FioBit smart cloud system, which dynamically allocates global green cloud power resources using AI algorithms to maximize mining efficiency and user profits.

Additionally, FioBit provides a visual mining profit tracking system, allowing users to see their earnings and mining progress in real-time, further enhancing transparency and user experience. For users looking to speed up their mining progress, the platform also offers task systems and referral rewards, encouraging users to expand cloud power influence through social sharing.

Towards a Green, Smart Future: FioBit’s Long-Term Vision

FioBit’s vision is not only to lower mining barriers but also to build an open, green, and sustainable decentralized mining ecosystem. By integrating AI technology and green energy, FioBit is driving the cloud mining industry towards a more eco-friendly, intelligent, and inclusive direction.

With global regulatory frameworks improving, FioBit adheres to legal and compliance operations. It has received financial technology compliance certifications from multiple countries and established strategic partnerships with data centers and green energy institutions to provide secure, stable, and reliable cloud mining services.

FioBit’s launch not only provides ordinary users with a new gateway into the crypto world but also offers crypto enthusiasts and investors worldwide a low-risk, high-convenience investment option. As the Web 3.0 wave continues to rise, FioBit may become a key engine for the new era of personal mining.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

– Published by The MIL Network