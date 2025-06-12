Galaxy Macau Celebrates Standout Industry Recognition with 20 Award Wins at Tatler Best Awards 2025 Hong Kong and Macau

Source: Media Outreach

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2025 – Galaxy Macau™ (“Galaxy Macau”) the world-class luxury resort, is proud to celebrate a total of 20 of its restaurants, bars, and hotels at Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel being recognised at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025. Making it the most awarded luxury resort in Macau, these remarkable achievements highlight Galaxy Macau’s unwavering dedication to pursuing excellence. This recognition solidifies the city’s homegrown talent and Galaxy Macau as a leader in the global hospitality industry, reaffirming Macau as a world-class destination.

Galaxy Macau garnered a total of 20 prestigious accolades at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025.

A Stellar Array of Eight Best-in-Class Accolades by Tatler

Among all 200 carefully judged venues across Hong Kong and Macau, a stellar line-up of establishments and individuals at Galaxy Macau were recognized as Tatler Best-in-Class – Macau, for their dedication to redefining excellence. Raffles at Galaxy Macau, named “Best New Hotel”, was also home to several award-winning establishments – Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, awarded the coveted “Best New Restaurant” in its first year of operation; with Teppanyaki Shou recognized for “Best Design Restaurant”; and Raffles Lounge & Terrace scooping the “Best Design Bar” award. Among all, Long Bar garnered twin Best-in-Class accolades, being credited in the Tatler Best 20 Bars – Macau, as “Best New Bar”, in parallel, winning “Rising Star” of Best-in-Class Bars, as awarded to Long Bar’s Chief Mixologist and Bar Manager, Nokoy Mak for being an exemplar of homegrown talent.

Raffles at Galaxy Macau was named the “Best New Hotel (Macau)” in the Tatler Best Awards 2025.

Long Bar garnered two Best-in-Class accolades: in addition to being listed on the Tatler Best 20 Bars – Macau, as “Best New Bar”; Long Bar’s Chief Mixologist and Bar Manager, Nokoy Mak (left to right), took home the “Rising Star” award.

Additional awards recognition was attributed to The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, named “Best Service Bar” for curating extraordinary experiences for guests. Meanwhile, Yam Lok Hin, Executive Pastry Chef of StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau, and Broadway Macau, was crowned the “Best Pastry Chef” for his ground-breaking innovations and pastry-making flair.

A Total of 12 Proprietary Restaurants and Bars Topped the Tatler Best 20 List

Five restaurants across Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel were recognized as the Tatler Best 20 Restaurants – Macau. This distinguished list includes 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Feng Wei Ju, Saffron, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa and Teppanyaki Shou. A total of seven bars were also included in the list of Tatler Best 20 Bars – Macau, including 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Andaz Bar, Long Bar, Raffles Lounge & Terrace, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge and the vibrant Goa Nights at Broadway Food Street.

After 40 years as the city’s definitive dining authority, the Tatler Dining Awards have evolved into Tatler Best, expanding in recognition of the city’s top restaurants, bars and, for the first time, hotels. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process involving over 200 reviews conducted by a panel of experts and tastemakers. Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau aims to spotlight the people and places that continue to redefine the standards of excellence.

