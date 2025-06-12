From Mumbai to Delhi: 1win’s Cricket Roadshow

Source: Media Outreach

NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 June 2025 – Throughout May, 1win took the roads of India with a mission: to bring IPL 2025 thrills to the cricket fans, even in the country’s distant corners.

As part of a nationwide roadshow, the brand visited multiple cities and towns on the way from Mumbai to New Delhi with a fleet of branded trucks, entertaining fan zones, and a caravan of local influencers.

Indian actors Surbhi Jyoti and Vishal Pandey joined the ride, lighting up each destination with their charm, humor, and love for cricket. Together with local influencers, they shared stories, cheered for their favorite teams, and brought smiles to thousands of fans.

“Cricket is something we all connect over, and this roadshow by 1win made that connection feel even more special. I loved seeing how excited people were when the trucks arrived—it was pure magic,” said Vishal Pandey.

Along the long road from Mumbai to New Delhi, 1win’s blue trucks made more than just a journey—they delivered the joy of watching the 2025 Indian Premier League. Each stop along the route transformed into a vibrant celebration, complete with live screenings, cricket-themed games, giveaways, and surprise celebrity visits. In the evening, 1win turned trucks into open-air cinemas, streaming live IPL matches on big screens under the stars—free of charge for the public. This way, people without access to TVs or mobile data could join the national celebration and cheer for their heroes.

“It felt like we were on a real adventure—traveling from city to city, meeting so many amazing people, and watching cricket under the stars. I’ll never forget the smiles we saw in those villages,” added Surbhi Jyoti.

With this IPL campaign, 1win not only carried gifts but also carried a message: cricket is more than a game—it is a reason to come together and get closer as a community.

