Double-digit growth for aquaculture exports

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand’s aquaculture sector has experienced double-digit growth in export revenue over the past year, sending a clear signal that more is to come from the enormously promising sector, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says.

The forecast export results were released today as part of the latest Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries (SOPI).

Aquaculture products are projected to bring in $650 million in export revenue for the year to 30 June 2025, up 13 percent on last year.

The increase has been driven by increased production of high-value products such as mussels and salmon.

“This is a sector with potential for massive growth over the next decade, supported by the hard work and innovation of thousands of New Zealanders who bring our sustainable products to the world,” Mr Jones says.

“The Coalition Government is super-charging the industry, with a goal of growing the aquaculture industry to $3 billion in annual revenue by 2035.

“Growing our aquaculture industry will have huge benefits for the economic prosperity of New Zealand, with the potential to create thousands of jobs in the regions and contribute substantially to achieving a doubling exports over the next 10 years.

“These results show we are making great progress on the path identified in the New Zealand Aquaculture Development Plan I announced earlier this year. I expect to see even more substantial growth in coming years as the plan progresses,” Mr Jones says.

“We are removing unnecessary barriers for industry by extending marine consents, giving marine farmers the certainty they need to invest in their operations, including open-ocean aquaculture products in the Fast-track Approvals Act.

‘Innovation is another important factor in this growth. Government has invested $11.72m in a project to boost open-ocean aquaculture around the country.”

Exports for the seafood sector as a whole is forecast to rise 2 percent to $2.2 billion for the year to 30 June 2025, with a slight decrease in volume exported being offset by the highest per kilogram price for New Zealand seafood on record.

“Demand for our seafood across a diverse range of international markets has meant that our seafood sector has performed strongly despite trade uncertainties over the year.

The SOPI is published on the Ministry for Primary Industries website.

