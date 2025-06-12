Consumer NZ – 11 sunscreens sold in New Zealand didn’t meet SPF claims, as revealed by an Australian test

Source: Consumer NZ

Australian consumer group Choice’s test of household sunscreens has shown 16 out of 20 tested sunscreens didn’t meet their SPF claims.

These include products sold in New Zealand, including Banana Boat, Nivea and Neutrogena sunscreens.

Consumer NZ research and test writer Belinda Castles says consumers expect sunscreens to protect them. But Castles isn’t surprised the protection falls short of what’s claimed on the bottle.

“Consumer NZ ran a sunscreen testing programme until 2022, and the results found by Choice are consistent with what we’ve found previously,” she says.

The Choice test found:

Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lock SPF50+ tested at SPF40

Sun Bum Premium Moisturising Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ tested at SPF40.

Consumer’s 2021 tests of both these sunscreens also got SPF results in the 40s.

Banana Boat, Bondi Sands and Neutrogena sunscreens also failed to meet their SPF label claims in both Choice and earlier Consumer testing.

While most of the products in the Australian tests still provide moderate or high SPF protection, one product – Ultra Violette Lean Screen SPF50+ Mattifying Zinc Sunscreen – only returned an SPF of 4. Choice tested the sunscreen again at a second lab to confirm this result and got a similar low SPF of 5. This sunscreen is also sold in New Zealand.

Castles says the test results for the big sunscreen brands is particularly concerning, given these companies’ lack of transparency about when and where their products are tested.

“Sunscreens sold in New Zealand are now regulated under the Sunscreen (Product Safety Standard) Act 2022 and must meet the Australian and New Zealand sunscreen standard, which has requirements for independent testing. However, when we updated our sunscreens database last year, the companies that market Banana Boat, Bondi Sands, Neutrogena, Nivea and Sun Bum refused to provide this information.”

Consumer has also been campaigning for companies to be required to test their sunscreens regularly to ensure the products continue to meet their label claims.

“Our sunscreen research found some companies were relying on test results that are several years old. The latest Choice tests back our call.”

Invisible Zinc Face + Body Mineral Sunscreen SPF50+ tested at 38 in the Australian test. The company told Consumer this product was last tested in 2017.

Woolworths Sunscreen SPF50+ Everyday Lotion tested at 27 in the Australian test. The company told Consumer this product was last tested in 2018.

Choice is calling on Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration to urgently carry out its own sunscreen compliance testing. Choice has also asked the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to investigate if any SPF claims are misleading.

Consumer will be raising the same issues with New Zealand regulators and the Commerce Commission.

Products tested available in New Zealand

SPF results in 50+

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Wet Skin Sunscreen SPF 50+ – tested at 72

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Lotion SPF 50 – tested at 56

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Body SPF 50+ Hydrating Sunscreen – tested at 51

SPF results in the 40s

Nivea Sun Kids Ultra Protect and Play Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 41

Nivea Sun Protect and Moisture Lock SPF 50+ Sunscreen – tested at 40

Sun Bum Premium Moisturising Sunscreen Lotion 50+ – tested at 40

SPF results in the 30s

Banana Boat Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 35

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Sunscreen – tested at 32

Invisible Zinc Face + Body Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 – tested at 38

SPF results in the 20s

Banana Boat Baby Zinc Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 28

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Zinc Mineral Body Lotion – tested at 26

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Lotion SPF 50 – tested at 24

Woolworths Sunscreen Everyday Tube SPF 50+ – tested at 27

SPF results <10

Ultra Violette’s Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Zinc Skinscreen – tested at 4

In partnership with Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, Consumer NZ’s sunscreen database allows users to filter sunscreens by factors such as price, water resistance, SPF protection and the last time a sunscreen was tested.

