New Zealand Veterinary Association Award Evening

Source: New Zealand Government

Good evening,

It’s a real privilege to be here with you tonight, among people who play such a vital role in the wellbeing of our animals, our communities, and our economy.

Veterinarians are essential to New Zealand. Upholding our global reputation for world-leading animal welfare standards, something we are known for and proud of.

Let’s not forget, we are a country with one of the highest rates of companion animal ownership in the world, and large parts of our economy rely on production animals.

Our food and fibre sector is the backbone of this country, making up 10% of our GDP and supporting around 360,000 jobs. In the year to April 2025, dairy exports brought in $26.8 billion, and meat exports $9.7 billion. None of this would be possible without the work of our veterinarians.

You are essential to the success of our animal-based industries. You’re not just treating animals; you’re enabling our trade, our economy, and our reputation.

You make market access possible, protect the health and welfare status of our animals, and serve as trusted advisors on farms—the first line of defence in our surveillance programmes. Those of you working at MPI ensure our compliance with international standards, manage disease control and quarantine, and give markets confidence in our systems.

Take our biosecurity system, one of the best in the world. This system, which helps us detect threats like Mycoplasma bovis early, relies on your vigilance, expertise, and commitment. Without vets, we don’t maintain those crucial disease-free statuses, and without those, we don’t trade. It’s that simple.

Looking ahead, climate change and sustainability are rising priorities, not just here but for our trading partners too. Veterinarians, with your deep understanding of the interconnectedness of animals, humans, and the environment, are uniquely placed to be a part of this conversation, and I believe your insights are key.

As a government, we absolutely recognise your value. That’s why, back in 2009, we established the Veterinary Bonding Scheme. Since then, it has helped 483 graduate vets into rural practice, where they are most needed. Each year, over 30 new graduates join the scheme, and in 2024, we saw the highest intake yet: 35.

We’re continuing to listen to the profession to hear what you need. Just this April, I announced a change to the regulations allowing trained non-veterinarians, under a vet’s authorisation, to perform subgingival dental procedures on cats and dogs.

As a farmer, I know how stretched vets are, and I also know how skilled our veterinary nurses are. This change gives them the legal protection to put those skills to use, meaning better dental care for our pets, allowing vets to focus on more complex cases, and overall, providing better service for pet owners.

I want to sincerely thank the New Zealand Veterinary Association, particularly the Companion Animal Veterinarians Branch, for your work with MPI to develop this regulation. Your advocacy and collaboration, alongside other industry voices, have made a real difference.

Thank you for everything you do to keep our animals well, safeguard our biosecurity, and protect our food safety systems.

And finally, a massive congratulations to the eight award winners we’re celebrating tonight. Your excellence lifts the whole profession. And as I know a few of you I am looking forward to congratulating you in person.



MIL OSI