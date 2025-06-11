Intersection and State Highway changes for Picton

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Picton residents and drivers can expect to see improvements on State Highway 1 and at key intersections from next year.

Drop-in sessions are planned so the community can find out more about the improvements for the state highway and three intersections.

The changes will improve the town’s roading network and the way vehicles access the ferry terminals.

Regional Manager System Design Richard Osborne says ever since the Interislander ferry terminal was relocated to Lagoon Road in 2023, all vehicles accessing the ferry terminals have been using Kent Street.

“Traffic volumes have increased on Kent Street, whereas flows on State Highway 1 Nelson Square/Wairau Road have decreased.”

“Kent Street has been acting as the de facto state highway. This is one of the key aspects the Picton -Road Network Improvements Project wants to address,” Mr Osborne says.

However, the project is more than just altering the route and designation of State Highway 1.

Mr Osborne says other improvements are also planned for Picton’s roads.

“As well as altering the designation of Kent Street as State Highway 1 and making Auckland Street and Wairau Road local roads, we will also make changes to three key intersections to make it easier for traffic to navigate Picton’s streets.”

Mr Osborne says the community can learn more about these changes by coming along to one of our drop-in sessions next week, before designs are finalised and construction begins.

“Construction is currently scheduled for mid-next year after the busy summer period. We are timing it, so we do not disrupt the town and its businesses during its busiest time of the year.”

“However, we are sharing these plans now so the public can see what’s proposed and we will continue to update the public as the project progresses.”

Mr Osborne says the designation and revocation will be subject to a Notice of Requirement under the Resource Management Act.

Mr Osborne says these are significant changes to Picton’s road and transport network, and we want to make sure everyone knows what is going on. We know people will have questions and we will try our very best to answer them.”

Find out more:

Attend one of our drop-in information sessions at the Picton Library and Service Centre Waitohi Whare Mātauranga, 2 Dublin Street, Picton Tuesday, 17 June, 3:30pm – 4:30pm Wednesday, 18 June, 12:30pm – 2pm and 6pm – 7:30pm

Visit our website – www.nzta.govt.nz/pictonproject

Questions? Email: pictonproject@nzta.govt.nz

SH1 Picton Road network improvements project information sheet [PDF, 2.9 MB]

