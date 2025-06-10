New Tourism Growth Roadmap

Source: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE)

This includes investing more than $19 million in international marketing across core and emerging tourism markets plus $8 million on attracting business and major events to New Zealand.

The Government is also investing $4 million towards improving the visitor experience along the Milford Road corridor.

This is the first stage of the Tourism Growth Roadmap, which sets out steps the Government is taking to grow the value of tourism, which is currently New Zealand’s second largest export. As visitor numbers increase, the Roadmap will shift over time to focus more on the supply side of tourism to support this growth.

Funding comes from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL).

Find out more on the MBIE website:

Tourism Growth Roadmap

Read the Minister’s release:

More funding to grow international tourism(external link) — Beehive.govt.nz

MIL OSI