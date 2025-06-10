Government backing rural resilience and wellbeing

Source: New Zealand Government

The government is boosting support for rural resilience and wellbeing announced by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson.

“We’re backing Rural Support Trusts by committing $3 million over the next four years, to help improve rural communities’ access to primary mental health services and specialist services,” Mr Doocey says.

“A range of services already exist, this is about making them easier to access, better connected, and focused on delivering support that makes a difference for people in rural communities.

“Whether it’s help on the farm, over the phone, or at a local event, we’re ensuring rural people know where to turn and can get support when they need it.”

This funding is on top of the ongoing funding of $3 million over the next four years allocated to Rural Support Trusts through the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

“The Government is also investing $2 million of Health funding in the Rural Wellbeing Fund. Building on from Budget announcements this means the Rural Wellbeing Fund will double to $4 million over the next four years,” Mr Doocey says.

“The Rural Wellbeing Fund will be specifically focused on supporting the wellbeing and resilience of hard-working New Zealanders who live outside of the major centres.”

Mr Patterson says the package reflects the realities of rural life and the need for practical, locally driven support.

“I am delighted that we are bolstering funding to support those who need help the most – living rurally presents a unique set of challenges which include isolation and lack of services. When added pressures arise, rural people can find themselves facing challenging situations in need of mental wellbeing support.

“This is about investing in the people who drive our primary industries — and making sure they’re connected to the right support, whether it’s peer networks, wellbeing initiatives, or expert advice,” Mr Patterson says.

“It’s about building resilience and supporting rural New Zealand to stay strong, stay productive, and keep powering the country forward.”

“When rural communities mental health and wellbeing are supported, economy is stronger for it,” Mr Doocey says.

