Aspire Becomes First Fintech to Integrate Directly with Payboy, Streamlining Payroll Management

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2025 – Aspire, the all-in-one financial operating system for modern businesses, today announced its integration with Payboy, one of Asia’s leading payroll software providers, serving over 70,000 users across the region. This integration marks Aspire as the first fintech company to directly integrate with Payboy, streamlining payroll operations for growing businesses.

Payroll management is traditionally a cumbersome process. Businesses often spend valuable hours manually reformatting payroll files for bank transfers, increasing the risk of errors and operational disruptions. In fact, 52% of Singaporean HR professionals report spending up to 6 hours per week troubleshooting payroll errors, revising records, or querying data, time that could otherwise be directed towards strategic business growth and productivity.

The new integration directly addresses these challenges by enabling a seamless export of payroll data. Businesses can effortlessly export payroll files from Payboy and import them directly into Aspire without any additional manual reformatting. This streamlined process drastically reduces error rates and administrative workload, enabling payroll to be executed efficiently in just two simple steps: export and upload.

“We are proud to be the first fintech to integrate with Payboy,” said Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Aspire. “Aspire is leading the way in simplifying financial operations. We’re not just offering faster payroll, we’re redefining what modern, automated finance should look like for ambitious businesses.”

“This collaboration represents a shared vision of what business tools should be: intuitive, compliant, and built for growth,” said Raphael Ng, General Manager of Payboy. “Together with Aspire, we’re helping teams move faster with confidence, and enabling data driven decisions.”

The partnership supports Aspire’s broader vision of streamlining business finance through seamless integrations with trusted tools. The Payboy integration expands Aspire’s suite of payroll integrations, reinforcing its commitment to automating and simplifying financial operations for Singaporean entrepreneurs and businesses.

The integration is now live and available to Aspire users in Singapore, create an account at aspireapp.com.

