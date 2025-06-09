Update: Unexplained death, Newtown

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard

Wellington Police are continuing to make enquiries into an unexplained death in Newtown.

At around 7.15pm on Saturday 7 June, Police were called to a property on Mansfield Street.

Police’s enquiries are underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

A scene examination is due to conclude today, and the post-mortem is currently taking place.

Members of the Newtown community may notice an increased Police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

