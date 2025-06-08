Environment – Paddle-outs in seven locations show strength of opposition to seabed mining

Source: Kiwis Against Seabed Mining

On World Oceans Day, kiwis across the North Island’s west coast gathered today to paddle out in opposition to seabed mining, in seven different locations.

The day started in Patea, South Taranaki at 0730 am, with a small but determined crew paddling out in freezing temperatures, including Debbie Ngawera Packer.

Many of the Patea team then drove to Ngāmotu New Plymouth’s Fitzroy Beach where hundreds were on the beach, of which 130 paddled out.

At Whaingaroa/Raglan, a 120-strong crew from te whare Ururoa introduced the day with an Arahi, before around 50 surfers from the 300-strong crowd took to the water at Manu Bay Manu Bay.

In Pōneke Wellington the Island Bay paddle-out was thwarted by the huge swell that saw ferries cancelled, so the team gathered on the beach.

In Wautakia Bay near Muriwai, a small gathering of surfers took to the water amid big swells.

Port Waikato spelt out “no” on the beach, and did the paddle-out, followed by a beach cleanup.