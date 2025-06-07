Advocacy News – Auckland Business Chamber ‘tone deaf’ in seeking profit from genocidal Israel – PSNA

Source: Palestinian Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA)

An Evening for Exploring Israeli-Kiwi Synergies and Partnership Calendar Icon Event hosted by New Zealand Israel Innovation Hub June 25, 2025 – June 25, 2025 Auckland Central, Auckland, New Zealand

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa says it’s astounded that an Israeli-NZ collaboration event is planned in Auckland later this month, and has written to the Auckland Business Chamber, demanding the chamber cancel all its business collaboration with Israel while Israel is carrying out genocide.

The Auckland Business Chamber is lining up with the Israeli Embassy to host “An evening for Kiwi-Israeli partnership and collaboration” to be held on June 25 in central Auckland.

PSNA Co-Chair John Minto says PSNA supporters are shocked to see such a tone-deaf, blatant promotion of money-making with such a pariah state.

“This is, especially after the International Court of Justice last year told countries not to provide ‘aid or assistance’ which would allow Israel to continue its illegal occupation of Palestinian Territory.”

“Any collaboration with Israel assists its economy and provides precisely the ‘aid or assistance’ at the heart of the ICJ ruling,” Minto says.

“Even worse, it seems mass killings, engineered starvation and ethnic cleansing, are no obstacle to the promotion of such profit-first dealings”

“Auckland Business Chamber head, Charlotte Parkhill should be leading the call for sanctions on Israel. You should be reminding the business community that ethical behaviour and moral standards should have a central place in all business dealings.”

Minto says he expects the Chamber has approached the government to have a senior cabinet minister attend the event.

“The people who run these types of trade promotions usually expect a senior cabinet minister to turn up and gush about the particular country New Zealand is collaborating with.”

“However even a bottom ranked MP in attendance would anger the growing number of New Zealanders who are outraged at New Zealand’s inaction on escalating Israeli atrocities.”

“Blatant sucking up to Israel at this time, would not go unnoticed by other governments as well.”

“The world is moving to sanctions against Israel, not trying to squeeze more profits out of it.”

John Minto

Co-Chair PSNA