Milestone in protection of Franz Josef from floods

A major step in protecting Franz Josef township on the West Coast has been officially completed.

Stage 1 of the Franz Josef Flood Protection Scheme, a major regional infrastructure project supported by a $9.2 million government grant will boost the resilience and safety of Franz Josef, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says.

“The vulnerability of Franz Josef to flooding is well known. The completion of stage 1 works – installing stopbanks on the north side of the Waiho River, is the first step toward protecting the community and local economy against flooding events,” Mr Jones says.

Stage 1 was funded through a 2021 COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund – Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) grant.

Mr Jones was at Franz Josef today to formally mark the end of stage 1 works.

“Last year, I announced a $6m grant from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to co-fund stage 2 of the flood protection scheme, including construction of new stopbanks and strengthening of existing stopbanks along the southern side of Waiho River.

“This investment will further strengthen Franz Josef’s ability to withstand extreme weather events and provide the community more time for effective long-term planning,” Mr Jones says.

Editors’ note

The Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) is a $1.2 billion capital fund with the primary purpose of accelerating infrastructure projects, particularly with a focus on water storage, energy, Māori economic development, growth, and resilience, to make a difference in our regions.

In August 2024, the Government committed $200 million of the RIF to flood resilience and announced $101.1 million of investment into 42 flood resilience projects across New Zealand, which included Stage 2 of the Franz Josef Flood Protection Scheme.

More information about the RIF can be found on the Grow Regions website

