Protecting Families by Protecting Pets – a national call to action

Source: New Zealand Government

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Karen Chhour is advocating for increased protections for family pets in family violence incidents.

“I want to talk about some hidden victims of domestic abuse – our pets,” says Mrs Chhour.

“New Zealand unfortunately has unacceptably high rates of family violence in the developed world, and at the same time one of the highest rates of pet ownership.

“Pets are part of the family. They are our companions, our comfort, often a source of unconditional love. Tragically, this means that when family violence happens, our animals are often caught in the crossfire.

“Abusers know how much their victims love their pets, and they use that love as a weapon.

“Many people are shocked to learn how deeply linked pet abuse is with domestic violence.

According to the latest research from Women’s Refuge:

• 53% of women in abusive relationships delayed leaving their violent partner out of fear for their pet’s safety. Over half of victims hesitate to escape because they cannot ensure their pet will be safe without them.

• About 24% of women (nearly 1 in 4) had a pet killed by their abuser. This horrifying statistic shows that for a significant number of survivors, their worst fears were realised – their beloved companion was brutally taken from them.

• Frontline agencies are reporting a rise in sadistic violence toward animals in domestic abuse cases. These are not isolated incidents; they are part of a pattern of extreme cruelty designed to instil terror.

“These numbers and examples are shocking and painful to hear, but sadly they reflect the reality for families across the country and in every community.

“Talking about this issue is important, but taking action is even more important.

“Today, I’m both asking for your help and making a commitment as Minister.

“Please spread the word that if you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, remember that you can include pets on Protection Orders.

“Under New Zealand’s Family Violence Act, when you apply for a Protection Order, you can ask the Family Court to add a special condition to protect your animals. This means the abuser can be legally forbidden from hurting or taking the pets.

“Too few people know about this so I would encourage everyone to tell your friends, family, and colleagues.

“My commitment is to strengthen these protections.

“I will be advocating to colleagues that we urgently need to update the Protection Order application and affidavit forms. We need these forms to explicitly cover pets and animal safety.

“I am also pushing for improved training and guidance so that lawyers, judges, and support workers routinely consider pets in every family violence case.

“Our courts and our system must recognise that pets are family, and that protecting them is part of protecting victims.

“This will be a team effort by all of us, we all have a role to play in stopping this cycle of abuse.

“It can be as simple as checking in on a friend if you suspect they’re afraid to leave an abusive home because of a pet.

“It can be educating our children that kindness to animals and people is non-negotiable.

“No one should have to live in fear, and no animal should suffer as a pawn in domestic violence.

“Together, we can shine a light on this issue and bring about change. Let’s make sure no family member – two-legged or four-legged – is left behind in the journey to safety,” says Mrs Chhour.

MIL OSI